Cartobot is an early prototype web map application being developed by the Army Geospatial Center. It uses artificial intelligence to interact with the map user. Map users no longer need to memorize a list of commands, as Cartobot's natural language capabilities interpret their intent. This video demonstrates the use of Cartobot for map navigation.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 10:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|909847
|VIRIN:
|240104-A-JU052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110070717
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cartobot: The Next Generation Map Interface, by Douglas Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT