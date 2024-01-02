Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cartobot: The Next Generation Map Interface

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Video by Douglas Caldwell 

    U.S. Army Geospatial Center

    Cartobot is an early prototype web map application being developed by the Army Geospatial Center. It uses artificial intelligence to interact with the map user. Map users no longer need to memorize a list of commands, as Cartobot's natural language capabilities interpret their intent. This video demonstrates the use of Cartobot for map navigation.

    This work, Cartobot: The Next Generation Map Interface, by Douglas Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    map
    Army Geospatial Center
    artificial intelligence
    AGC
    natural language
    Cartobot

