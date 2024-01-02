Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biodefense Mass Sequencing and Surveillance

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Joseph Nieves 

    United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases

    Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, diagnostic testing has been in short supply in the United States and around the world. In order to fill this gap, scientists at USAMRIID have developed a method called BMASS (Biodefense Mass Sequencing and Surveillance). It enables testing of large populations, rapid turnaround, and individual sample results, using three key elements: Massive sample pooling, PCR testing, and a technique called Next generation Sequencing, or NGS.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909846
    VIRIN: 230725-O-AS536-6683
    Filename: DOD_110070677
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: MD, US

    This work, Biodefense Mass Sequencing and Surveillance, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    Biodefense
    Mass Sequencing
    BMASS

