Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, diagnostic testing has been in short supply in the United States and around the world. In order to fill this gap, scientists at USAMRIID have developed a method called BMASS (Biodefense Mass Sequencing and Surveillance). It enables testing of large populations, rapid turnaround, and individual sample results, using three key elements: Massive sample pooling, PCR testing, and a technique called Next generation Sequencing, or NGS.