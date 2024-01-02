A Coast Guard Station St Petersburg boat crew medevacs a 58-year-old female on a cruise ship off Port Manatee. The female required a higher level of care and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Merry Pier. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909844
|VIRIN:
|240104-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110070667
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|PORT MANATEE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medavacs woman off Port Manatee, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
