    B-Roll: MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune 2023 Intramural Marksmanship Competition

    STONE BAY, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with various units aboard Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune participate in the Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) Intramural Marksmanship Competition at Stone Bay on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The MCIEAST Intramural Marksmanship Competition strengthens unit cohesion and lethality through training and competition with both rifle and pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909841
    VIRIN: 231014-M-MB805-2001
    Filename: DOD_110070545
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: STONE BAY, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Marksmanship
    BRoll
    Make Ready

