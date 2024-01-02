B-Roll: MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune 2023 Intramural Marksmanship Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with various units aboard Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune participate in the Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) Intramural Marksmanship Competition at Stone Bay on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The MCIEAST Intramural Marksmanship Competition strengthens unit cohesion and lethality through training and competition with both rifle and pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)