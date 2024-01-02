U.S. Marines with various units aboard Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune participate in the Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) Intramural Marksmanship Competition at Stone Bay on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. The MCIEAST Intramural Marksmanship Competition strengthens unit cohesion and lethality through training and competition with both rifle and pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909841
|VIRIN:
|231014-M-MB805-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110070545
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|STONE BAY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune 2023 Intramural Marksmanship Competition, by Cpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT