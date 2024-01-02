Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll- CH-53K Mishap Training

    WRIGHTSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station New River and civilian first responders from New Hanover County participate in a mishap training at Wilmington International Airport in Wrightsboro, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2023. Marines with MCAS New River and Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 integrated with civilian first responders from New Hanover County to conduct a military aircraft mishap training to enhance emergency response skills between civilian and military first responders. (U.S. Marine Corps vdeo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas) 

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909839
    VIRIN: 231214-M-MB805-1001
    Filename: DOD_110070526
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: WRIGHTSBORO, NC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll- CH-53K Mishap Training, by Cpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCIEast
    Marines
    2ndMAW
    MCAS New River

