U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station New River and civilian first responders from New Hanover County participate in a mishap training at Wilmington International Airport in Wrightsboro, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2023. Marines with MCAS New River and Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 integrated with civilian first responders from New Hanover County to conduct a military aircraft mishap training to enhance emergency response skills between civilian and military first responders. (U.S. Marine Corps vdeo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909839
|VIRIN:
|231214-M-MB805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110070526
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|WRIGHTSBORO, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll- CH-53K Mishap Training, by Cpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
