A video recapping the 52nd Fighter Wing’s notable events, milestones and achievements in 2023, January 4th, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 08:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909838
|VIRIN:
|240104-F-BK945-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110070467
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Year in review 2023, by Amn Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Air Base
