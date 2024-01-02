United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe conducts Emergency Active Plan training with a focus on an escaped prisoner on 14 December on Sembach Kaserne Germany. This training ensures the unit is trained in case such an event occurs to ensure the safety of those on and off base.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 07:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909837
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-PT551-1062
|Filename:
|DOD_110070458
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe conducts Emergency Active Plan Training, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT