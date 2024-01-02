Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe conducts Emergency Active Plan Training

    BY, GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe conducts Emergency Active Plan training with a focus on an escaped prisoner on 14 December on Sembach Kaserne Germany. This training ensures the unit is trained in case such an event occurs to ensure the safety of those on and off base.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 07:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909837
    VIRIN: 231214-A-PT551-1062
    Filename: DOD_110070458
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: BY, DE

    This work, United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe conducts Emergency Active Plan Training, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    Ever Vigilant

