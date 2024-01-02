Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragon Hill New Years party

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Dragon Hill Lodge hosted its annual New Years party at Camp Yongsan, South Korea, December 31st, 2024. Participants dance and congratulate each other as they bring in the new year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 00:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 909795
    VIRIN: 240103-F-BN500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110070135
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    This work, Dragon Hill New Years party, by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Party
    New Year
    MWR
    Dragon Hill Lodge
    MBK

