Coast Guard rescues dog from Ecola State Park, Oregon

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescue a dog that fell fell from a cliff in Ecola State Park in Oregon Jan. 1, 2024. The aircrew transferred the dog to its owners at the park. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|01.01.2024
|01.03.2024 18:41
|B-Roll
|909793
|240103-G-AS553-1001
|DOD_110070118
|00:02:16
|OR, US
|4
|4
