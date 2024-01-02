Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues dog from Ecola State Park, Oregon

    OR, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescue a dog that fell fell from a cliff in Ecola State Park in Oregon Jan. 1, 2024. The aircrew transferred the dog to its owners at the park. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909793
    VIRIN: 240103-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_110070118
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues dog from Ecola State Park, Oregon, by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

