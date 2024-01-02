Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Muleskinner 6 & Muleskinner 7 Holiday Greeting

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Col. Fenicia Jackson, the commander of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Richardson, the command sergeant major of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade send holiday greetings to the Soldiers and Families of the brigade. Jackson and Richardson got to acknowledge all the work that had been done. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall/ 10th MDSB Public affairs office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 14:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909780
    VIRIN: 231214-A-VO371-1001
    Filename: DOD_110069754
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    TAGS

    Holiday
    10th MDSB
    Holiday Greeting

