Muleskinner 6 & Muleskinner 7 Holiday Greeting

U.S. Army Col. Fenicia Jackson, the commander of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Richardson, the command sergeant major of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade send holiday greetings to the Soldiers and Families of the brigade. Jackson and Richardson got to acknowledge all the work that had been done. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall/ 10th MDSB Public affairs office)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 14:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909780
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-VO371-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110069754
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
