Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployment processing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing go through a deployment processing line and baggage check at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Dec. 30, 2023. The processing line consisted of representatives from finance office, personnel, and medical to address any final concerns from the deploying Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909779
    VIRIN: 231230-Z-FO594-1001
    Filename: DOD_110069753
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment processing, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    129th Rescue Wing
    processing line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT