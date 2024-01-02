U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing go through a deployment processing line and baggage check at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Dec. 30, 2023. The processing line consisted of representatives from finance office, personnel, and medical to address any final concerns from the deploying Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 15:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909779
|VIRIN:
|231230-Z-FO594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110069753
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
