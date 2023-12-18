Video created to recap the 509th Bomb Wing's 2023 events, Whiteman Air Force base, Mo., Jan. 3, 2024. From enabling airpower to working partnerships in Iceland, Whiteman AFB maintained readiness and global strike capabilities year-round. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert E. Hicks.)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 13:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909767
|VIRIN:
|240103-F-QW452-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110069279
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Whiteman Air Force Base Year in Review 2023, by A1C Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
