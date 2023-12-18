Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Whiteman Air Force Base Year in Review 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Video created to recap the 509th Bomb Wing's 2023 events, Whiteman Air Force base, Mo., Jan. 3, 2024. From enabling airpower to working partnerships in Iceland, Whiteman AFB maintained readiness and global strike capabilities year-round. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert E. Hicks.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909767
    VIRIN: 240103-F-QW452-1001
    Filename: DOD_110069279
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman Air Force Base Year in Review 2023, by A1C Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Whiteman AFB
    Year in review
    Air Force
    Robert Hicks
    2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT