    Army Food Program - News Dispatch

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The Army has launched a renewed effort to build a modernized food ecosystem that ensures Soldiers have access to affordable, healthy food options, geared toward how, where, when and what they want to meet their dining needs and preferences.

    (U.S. Army video Eben Boothby)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 10:12
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Food Program

