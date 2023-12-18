Army Food Program - News Dispatch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army has launched a renewed effort to build a modernized food ecosystem that ensures Soldiers have access to affordable, healthy food options, geared toward how, where, when and what they want to meet their dining needs and preferences.



(U.S. Army video Eben Boothby)