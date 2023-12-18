Members of the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) gave a shoutout to friends and family around the world, celebrating the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 23:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|909755
|VIRIN:
|240103-N-CZ009-8939
|Filename:
|DOD_110068935
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New Orleans 2024 Holiday Message, by PO2 Zackery Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT