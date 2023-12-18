The 8th Fighter Wing Spreads Holiday Cheer with UNITE Holiday Fair

The Wolf Pack held a UNITE Holiday fair that had arts and crafts, sports and activities to bring servicemembers and their families together for the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 21:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|909754
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-QH602-3663
|Filename:
|DOD_110068930
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
