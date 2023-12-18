Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breakfast with Santa

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    12.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    On December 9th, a Breakfast with Santa event was held at the food court at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909753
    VIRIN: 231209-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110068878
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breakfast with Santa, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    holiday
    Community

