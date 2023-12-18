During the holiday season, the First Class Petty Officer Association hosted a children's Christmas party in the chapel at Hario housing. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 20:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909750
|VIRIN:
|231215-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110068875
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hario Children's Christmas Party, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
