    B-Roll: CLB-15, BLT 1/5 Conduct Mass Casualty Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a mass casualty exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909745
    VIRIN: 231211-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110068854
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    TAGS

    15th MEU, CLB-15, BLT 1/5, TCCC, EABO, usmcnews

