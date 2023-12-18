U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a live-fire training event while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909742
|VIRIN:
|231106-M-PO838-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110068811
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU, USS Somerset Live-Fire Exercise, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
