    B-Roll: 15th MEU, USS Somerset Live-Fire Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a live-fire training event while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909742
    VIRIN: 231106-M-PO838-1001
    Filename: DOD_110068811
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU, USS Somerset Live-Fire Exercise, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    50Cal
    Amphibious
    USN
    teamwork
    15thMEU

