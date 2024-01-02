Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman & Family Readiness Program Manager Briana Ontiveros

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of the 140th Wing Podcast, we chatted with Briana Ontiveros, Airman & Family Readiness Program Manager, on the many resources her office provides, and how to access those resources!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 12:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 909740
    VIRIN: 240102-Z-JF518-1308
    Filename: DOD_110068806
    Length: 00:15:12
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman & Family Readiness Program Manager Briana Ontiveros, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    coloradoairnationalguard
    140thwing
    Airman & Family Readiness

