On this episode of the 140th Wing Podcast, we chatted with Briana Ontiveros, Airman & Family Readiness Program Manager, on the many resources her office provides, and how to access those resources!
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 12:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|909740
|VIRIN:
|240102-Z-JF518-1308
|Filename:
|DOD_110068806
|Length:
|00:15:12
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airman & Family Readiness Program Manager Briana Ontiveros, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT