The 2023 year-end photo and video montage wrap-up of the events and missions completed by Airmen of the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Dec. 2, 2023 (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909738
|VIRIN:
|231202-Z-IV744-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110068771
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SCANG Awesomeness 2023, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT