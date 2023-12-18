Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SCANG Awesomeness 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCENTIRE JNGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 2023 year-end photo and video montage wrap-up of the events and missions completed by Airmen of the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Dec. 2, 2023 (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909738
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-IV744-1001
    Filename: DOD_110068771
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCANG Awesomeness 2023, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    ANG
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    2023
    year-end

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT