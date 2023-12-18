The Vermont Army National Guard takes a look back at 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909737
|VIRIN:
|123123-Z-WG583-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110068752
|Length:
|00:07:30
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vermont Army National Guard 2023, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT