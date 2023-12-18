Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to New York National Guard members

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul visits New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Dec. 28, 2023 to praise the New York Army National Guard for being tops in the nation in National Guard recruiting in 2023. Hochul spoke to members of the headquarters staff, meet with Army and Air Guard recruiters, and conducted an oath affirmation ceremony with new Army and Air Guard recruits. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 14:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909736
    VIRIN: 231228-Z-IC052-1098
    PIN: 231228
    Filename: DOD_110068688
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US

    This work, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to New York National Guard members, by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

