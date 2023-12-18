New York Governor Kathy Hochul visits New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Dec. 28, 2023 to praise the New York Army National Guard for being tops in the nation in National Guard recruiting in 2023. Hochul spoke to members of the headquarters staff, meet with Army and Air Guard recruiters, and conducted an oath affirmation ceremony with new Army and Air Guard recruits. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 14:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909736
|VIRIN:
|231228-Z-IC052-1098
|PIN:
|231228
|Filename:
|DOD_110068688
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|LATHAM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to New York National Guard members, by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York
LEAVE A COMMENT