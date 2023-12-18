New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to New York National Guard members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul visits New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Dec. 28, 2023 to praise the New York Army National Guard for being tops in the nation in National Guard recruiting in 2023. Hochul spoke to members of the headquarters staff, meet with Army and Air Guard recruiters, and conducted an oath affirmation ceremony with new Army and Air Guard recruits. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)