PRANG end of year 2023 video

Puerto Rico Air National Guard end of year video, created in Adobe Premiere Pro, Nov. 1, 2023 at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico. The end of year video highlights PRANG Airmen supporting multiple operations and exercises during 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro-Caraballo)
