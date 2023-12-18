Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5x Olympian Explains How Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller explains how Soldiers on the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team compete in Olympic Trials.

    With the 2024 Olympic Games coming up this summer, athletes across the Nation are vying for spots on Team USA. The USAMU has consistently had Soldiers make the team since it's creation in 1956 and hoping this year is no different.

    Eller, the assistant Shotgun Team chief, is one of those Soldiers who has represented the Nation and Army not just one Olympics, but five. Not only that, this Soldier won the Gold Medal in Double Trap at the 2008 Olympics.

    Listen to this Katy, Texas native explain process of Olympic Trials and how Soldiers/Olympic hopefuls have the unique opportunity to make Team USA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909729
    VIRIN: 240103-M-ZG886-3707
    Filename: DOD_110068499
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Hometown: KATY, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5x Olympian Explains How Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Glenn Eller
    Paris2024
    KnowTheUSAMU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT