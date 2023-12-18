5x Olympian Explains How Soldiers Compete in Olympic Trials

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller explains how Soldiers on the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Shotgun Team compete in Olympic Trials.



With the 2024 Olympic Games coming up this summer, athletes across the Nation are vying for spots on Team USA. The USAMU has consistently had Soldiers make the team since it's creation in 1956 and hoping this year is no different.



Eller, the assistant Shotgun Team chief, is one of those Soldiers who has represented the Nation and Army not just one Olympics, but five. Not only that, this Soldier won the Gold Medal in Double Trap at the 2008 Olympics.



Listen to this Katy, Texas native explain process of Olympic Trials and how Soldiers/Olympic hopefuls have the unique opportunity to make Team USA.