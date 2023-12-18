Nose Art: Masters of the Air

The KC-135 Stratotankers stationed with 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall have a legacy of displaying nose art on the aircraft. This heritage nose art is based on those painted on the side of B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft at the 100th Bomb Group during World War II
The nose art connects the history of the B-17's with the 100th ARW as the KC-135's fulfill air refueling missions across the European theater. Currently the 100th ARW contains 27 combat mission-ready KC-135 aircrews and 15 aircraft for contingency, defense operations planning/response, special operations and training missions from England and other forward operating locations.
