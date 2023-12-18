Nose Art: Masters of the Air

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909725" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The KC-135 Stratotankers stationed with 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall have a legacy of displaying nose art on the aircraft. This heritage nose art is based on those painted on the side of B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft at the 100th Bomb Group during World War II



The nose art connects the history of the B-17's with the 100th ARW as the KC-135's fulfill air refueling missions across the European theater. Currently the 100th ARW contains 27 combat mission-ready KC-135 aircrews and 15 aircraft for contingency, defense operations planning/response, special operations and training missions from England and other forward operating locations.