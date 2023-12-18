Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nose Art: Masters of the Air

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The KC-135 Stratotankers stationed with 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall have a legacy of displaying nose art on the aircraft. This heritage nose art is based on those painted on the side of B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft at the 100th Bomb Group during World War II

    The nose art connects the history of the B-17's with the 100th ARW as the KC-135's fulfill air refueling missions across the European theater. Currently the 100th ARW contains 27 combat mission-ready KC-135 aircrews and 15 aircraft for contingency, defense operations planning/response, special operations and training missions from England and other forward operating locations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909725
    VIRIN: 240102-F-KM921-1003
    Filename: DOD_110068454
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nose Art: Masters of the Air, by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weeklyvideos
    #100thARW #BloodyHundredth #RAFM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT