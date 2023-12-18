Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW 2023 End of Year Video

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    The Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing 2023 video highlights the accomplishments of the unit over 2021, 2022 and 2023, and the contributions made by the local community through its support. The 180FW is the only F-16 fighter wing in the state of Ohio, whose mission is to provide for America; protection of the homeland, effective combat power and defense support to civil authorities, while developing Airmen, supporting their families and serving in the community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 07:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909723
    VIRIN: 231231-Z-HS920-1001
    Filename: DOD_110068424
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    F-16
    Highlight
    Thank You
    Stinger
    EOY23

