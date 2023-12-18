B-roll B-24 Memorial

B-roll from the B-24 Memorial Ceremony at Lago Di Fimon, Italy on December 28th, 2023 marking the 80th Anniversary of the crash of the bomber Ready Willing and Able.
Followed by one interview:
LTC John Wildt
307th Military Intelligence Battalion Commander
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 04:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909720
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-IP596-3067
|Filename:
|DOD_110068392
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
