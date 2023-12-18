Sanitized version of the AFN Vicenza In Focus package about the memorial held on the 80th Anniversary of the B-24 Bomber: Ready Willing and Able crashing near Lago Di Famon, Italy.
Interview:
LTC John Wildt
307th Military Intelligence Battalion Commander
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 03:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909719
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-IP596-8944
|Filename:
|DOD_110068385
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLEAN COPY B-24 Memorial, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT