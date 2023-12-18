Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240102-VIC_AFN_InFocus_B24 memorial

    ITALY

    12.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minute AFN Vicenza In Focus story about the B-24 Memorial Ceremony at Lago Di Fimon, Italy on December 28th, 2023 marking the 80th Anniversary of the crash of the bomber Ready Willing and Able.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 03:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909718
    VIRIN: 231228-A-IP596-6672
    Filename: DOD_110068384
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Italy
    AFN Vicenza
    World War 2 history
    Stronger Together
    207th MIB (T)
    B-24 Bomber

