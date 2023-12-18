1 minute AFN Vicenza In Focus story about the B-24 Memorial Ceremony at Lago Di Fimon, Italy on December 28th, 2023 marking the 80th Anniversary of the crash of the bomber Ready Willing and Able.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 03:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909718
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-IP596-6672
|Filename:
|DOD_110068384
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 240102-VIC_AFN_InFocus_B24 memorial, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT