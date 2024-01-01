Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Army Veterinarians Work Side-by-Side in Palau

    KOROR, PALAU

    12.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Celia Martin 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Army Veterinarians and technicians work alongside Palauan veterinarians, techs and caretakers at the Koror State and Government Animal Shelter and Clinic and the Military Working Dog Facility in Koror, Palau, during Pacific Partnership 2024-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 07:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909714
    VIRIN: 240101-N-GA297-1001
    Filename: DOD_110068307
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KOROR, PW

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Veterinarian
    USNS Mercy
    PP24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1

