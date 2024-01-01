U.S. Army Veterinarians and technicians work alongside Palauan veterinarians, techs and caretakers at the Koror State and Government Animal Shelter and Clinic and the Military Working Dog Facility in Koror, Palau, during Pacific Partnership 2024-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 07:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909714
|VIRIN:
|240101-N-GA297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110068307
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Army Veterinarians Work Side-by-Side in Palau, by PO2 Celia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
