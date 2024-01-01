Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Army Veterinarians Work Side-by-Side in Palau

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Veterinarians and technicians work alongside Palauan veterinarians, techs and caretakers at the Koror State and Government Animal Shelter and Clinic and the Military Working Dog Facility in Koror, Palau, during Pacific Partnership 2024-1. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)