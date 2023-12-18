The 6th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight and 6th Security Forces Squadron conduct integrated tactical training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 11-14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 23:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909710
|VIRIN:
|231231-F-TE518-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110067820
|Length:
|00:07:12
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, MacDill EOD And Security Forces Conduct Integrated Training, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT