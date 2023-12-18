Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Safety Center Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Mission video for the Air Force Safety Center, which safeguards Airmen and Guardians, protect resources while enabling mission success. The Center has a diverse team of over 150 people engaged to develop, train, implement, execute and evaluate Air Force and Space Force mishap prevention programs and policy for the broad spectrum of aviation, occupational, weapons and space operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909707
    VIRIN: 230801-F-F3230-4001
    PIN: 230004
    Filename: DOD_110067649
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: KIRTLAND AFB, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air force safety center
    mission video
    afsec

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT