Air Force Safety Center Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909707" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mission video for the Air Force Safety Center, which safeguards Airmen and Guardians, protect resources while enabling mission success. The Center has a diverse team of over 150 people engaged to develop, train, implement, execute and evaluate Air Force and Space Force mishap prevention programs and policy for the broad spectrum of aviation, occupational, weapons and space operations.