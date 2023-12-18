Coast Guard and contracted Emergency Support Function #10 response personnel conduct harbor floor survey in Lahaina, Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard and contracted Emergency Support Function #10 response personnel from Global Diving and Salvage conduct a survey of the harbor floor in real-time to assess vessel debris removal progress to date, Nov. 16, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, worked with contractors from Global Diving and Salvage to assess the current state of the harbor floor. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)