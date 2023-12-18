Coast Guard and contracted Emergency Support Function #10 response personnel conduct harbor floor survey in Lahaina, Hawaii

Coast Guard and contracted Emergency Support Function #10 response personnel from Global Diving and Salvage conduct a survey of the harbor floor in real-time to assess vessel debris removal progress to date, Nov. 16, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, worked with contractors from Global Diving and Salvage to assess the current state of the harbor floor. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|11.16.2023
|12.31.2023 22:47
|B-Roll
|909706
|231116-G-PJ308-4377
|DOD_110067647
|00:00:49
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|0
|0
