    Coast Guard and contracted Emergency Support Function #10 response personnel conduct harbor floor survey in Lahaina, Hawaii

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard and contracted Emergency Support Function #10 response personnel from Global Diving and Salvage conduct a survey of the harbor floor in real-time to assess vessel debris removal progress to date, Nov. 16, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, worked with contractors from Global Diving and Salvage to assess the current state of the harbor floor. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909706
    VIRIN: 231116-G-PJ308-4377
    Filename: DOD_110067647
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    Coast Guard
    Global Diving and Salvage
    Coast Guard District 14
    ESF #10
    Maui Wildfires
    Hawaii Wildfires 2023

