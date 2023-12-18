Siblings sharing in service: D.C. Air National Guard brothers inspect an F-16

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



D.C. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Cody Smith and Tech. Sgt. Jesse Smith, aircrew egress systems specialists with the 113th Maintenance Squadron, perform a final egress inspection, verifying all systems are safe on an F-16 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2023. These inspections are done as a two man concept, with one Airman reading the technical ordnance and the other completing the narrated tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)