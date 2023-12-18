Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Siblings sharing in service: D.C. Air National Guard brothers inspect an F-16

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    D.C. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Cody Smith and Tech. Sgt. Jesse Smith, aircrew egress systems specialists with the 113th Maintenance Squadron, perform a final egress inspection, verifying all systems are safe on an F-16 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2023. These inspections are done as a two man concept, with one Airman reading the technical ordnance and the other completing the narrated tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909703
    VIRIN: 230609-F-XC675-2330
    Filename: DOD_110067634
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Siblings sharing in service: D.C. Air National Guard brothers inspect an F-16, by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #egress #DCANG #siblings #inspection

