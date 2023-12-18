Siblings sharing in service: D.C. Air National Guard brothers inspect an F-16

D.C. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Cody Smith and Tech. Sgt. Jesse Smith, aircrew egress systems specialists with the 113th Maintenance Squadron, perform a final egress inspection, verifying all systems are safe on an F-16 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 9, 2023. These inspections are done as a two man concept, with one Airman reading the technical ordnance and the other completing the narrated tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)
|06.09.2023
|12.31.2023 21:38
|Package
|909703
|230609-F-XC675-2330
|DOD_110067634
|00:00:41
|DC, US
|0
|0
