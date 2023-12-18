New Year greeting from the Recovery Field Office of the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Mission with its combined federal, state and local partners. We wish all a Happy and Healthy New Year! Hau’oli Makahiki Hou!
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 21:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|909702
|VIRIN:
|231231-O-AZ289-2303
|Filename:
|DOD_110067594
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Hometown:
|KIHEI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
