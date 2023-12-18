Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year greeting from the Recovery Field Office of the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues the Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Mission with its combined federal, state and local partners. We wish all a Happy and Healthy New Year! Hau’oli Makahiki Hou!

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 909702
    VIRIN: 231231-O-AZ289-2303
    Filename: DOD_110067594
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US
    Hometown: KIHEI, HI, US

    This work, New Year greeting from the Recovery Field Office of the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    emergency response
    Holiday Season
    Hawaiiwildfire

