    USS Tripoli Crisis Response Teams Educates Sailors on Mental Health Resources

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevin Atkins 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231030-N-US228-1001 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 30, 2023) - A video production depicting various medical, crisis response and support team educating Sailors on mental health awareness resources aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Oct. 30. (U.S. Navy video Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Atkins)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909701
    VIRIN: 231030-N-US228-1001
    Filename: DOD_110067547
    Length: 00:08:05
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    mental health
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli

