U.S. Space Force Senior Enlisted Leader Graduates from the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannon Sanchez, assigned with Space Delta 8, becomes the first member of the U.S. Space Force to graduate from the United States Army's Sergeants Major Academy June 16, 2023 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Sanchez, a prior senior noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Army, has served with dedication in the U.S. military for more than 25 years. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)