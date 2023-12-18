Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Senior Enlisted Leader Graduates from the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannon Sanchez, assigned with Space Delta 8, becomes the first member of the U.S. Space Force to graduate from the United States Army's Sergeants Major Academy June 16, 2023 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Sanchez, a prior senior noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Army, has served with dedication in the U.S. military for more than 25 years. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909696
    VIRIN: 233112-A-UN662-1003
    Filename: DOD_110067523
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Fort Bliss
    U.S. Space Force

