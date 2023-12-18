Keepin' It Fit

Staff Sergeant Anthony Small, together with Staff Sergeant Natalie Filzen, Wing Staff, 113th Wing, DC Air National Guard, do aerobic dance as an atypical training preparation for their physical fitness tests in this retro-styled morale video on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 31, 2023. Small and Filzen were featured in the video alongside Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 19:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909693
|VIRIN:
|230331-Z-EZ981-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110067469
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
