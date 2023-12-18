Keepin' It Fit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909693" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sergeant Anthony Small, together with Staff Sergeant Natalie Filzen, Wing Staff, 113th Wing, DC Air National Guard, do aerobic dance as an atypical training preparation for their physical fitness tests in this retro-styled morale video on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 31, 2023. Small and Filzen were featured in the video alongside Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)