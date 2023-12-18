Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keepin' It Fit

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Staff Sergeant Anthony Small, together with Staff Sergeant Natalie Filzen, Wing Staff, 113th Wing, DC Air National Guard, do aerobic dance as an atypical training preparation for their physical fitness tests in this retro-styled morale video on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 31, 2023. Small and Filzen were featured in the video alongside Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909693
    VIRIN: 230331-Z-EZ981-1001
    Filename: DOD_110067469
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: DC, US

    This work, Keepin' It Fit, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aerobics
    Joint Base Andrews
    retro
    113th Wing Public Affairs
    113th Wing DC Air National Guard

