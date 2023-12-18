Exercise Mungadai 2023: Pacific Partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/909691" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William “Makela” Ka’ua’ua-nui-a-mahi Doane-Mau, a cavalry scout assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Maj. Christopher Mattos, operations officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, speak on the importance of partnership within the Indo-Pacific region March 29, 2023 at Waiouru Military Camp, North Island, New Zealand. Soldiers and Officers from 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 1st Brigade New Zealand Army worked together to enhance relationships and understanding and to prepare for upcoming training exercises across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)