U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William “Makela” Ka’ua’ua-nui-a-mahi Doane-Mau, a cavalry scout assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Maj. Christopher Mattos, operations officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, speak on the importance of partnership within the Indo-Pacific region March 29, 2023 at Waiouru Military Camp, North Island, New Zealand. Soldiers and Officers from 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 1st Brigade New Zealand Army worked together to enhance relationships and understanding and to prepare for upcoming training exercises across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 19:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909691
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-IV381-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110067467
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|NZ
This work, Exercise Mungadai 2023: Pacific Partnerships, by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
