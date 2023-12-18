Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Mungadai 2023: Pacific Partnerships

    NEW ZEALAND

    03.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Darbi Colson 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William “Makela” Ka’ua’ua-nui-a-mahi Doane-Mau, a cavalry scout assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Maj. Christopher Mattos, operations officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, speak on the importance of partnership within the Indo-Pacific region March 29, 2023 at Waiouru Military Camp, North Island, New Zealand. Soldiers and Officers from 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 1st Brigade New Zealand Army worked together to enhance relationships and understanding and to prepare for upcoming training exercises across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Darbi Colson/3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 19:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909691
    VIRIN: 230329-A-IV381-2003
    Filename: DOD_110067467
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: NZ

