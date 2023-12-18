Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Soldiers welcome 2024 at Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider celebrate the New Year at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries. Their mission is to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US

