    37th Helicopter Squadron Flight B-Roll

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Video by Robert Hill 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of the 37th Helicopter Squadron in flight, to include flying over F.E. Warrren AFB, Cheyenne, and surround Wyoming and northern Colorado landscapes. Also include slow motion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909685
    VIRIN: 231018-F-MN204-1001
    Filename: DOD_110067403
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Helicopter Squadron Flight B-Roll, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helicopter
    90MW
    37HS
    90MWPA
    Flight Video

