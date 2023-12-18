Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Fixers

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Colin Geddes is a "Falcon Fixer" maintainer with the 113th Maintenance Squadron, 113th Wing, DC Air National Guard. Geddes repairs F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets and interacts with unit members for a retro-styled morale video on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 23, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 18:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909679
    VIRIN: 230323-Z-EZ981-1001
    Filename: DOD_110067367
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MD, US

    TAGS

    air guard
    113th Wing DC Air National Guard
    Falcon Fixers

