Tech. Sgt. Colin Geddes is a "Falcon Fixer" maintainer with the 113th Maintenance Squadron, 113th Wing, DC Air National Guard. Geddes repairs F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets and interacts with unit members for a retro-styled morale video on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 23, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 18:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909679
|VIRIN:
|230323-Z-EZ981-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110067367
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcon Fixers, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
