2023 Schofield Barracks Youth Flag Football All-Star Game

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bryan Corbett, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of military children building resiliency and community through sport at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 6, 2023. Corbett partnered with U.S. Army Child & Youth Services to organize the first ever Schofield Barracks Youth Flag Football All-Star Game. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)