Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Schofield Barracks Youth Flag Football All-Star Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. Darbi Colson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bryan Corbett, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of military children building resiliency and community through sport at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 6, 2023. Corbett partnered with U.S. Army Child & Youth Services to organize the first ever Schofield Barracks Youth Flag Football All-Star Game. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909678
    VIRIN: 231006-A-IV381-1002
    Filename: DOD_110067329
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Schofield Barracks Youth Flag Football All-Star Game, by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Children
    Resilience
    Community
    Tropic Lightning
    Army Life
    CYS
    Strike Hard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT