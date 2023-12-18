U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bryan Corbett, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of military children building resiliency and community through sport at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Oct. 6, 2023. Corbett partnered with U.S. Army Child & Youth Services to organize the first ever Schofield Barracks Youth Flag Football All-Star Game. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 18:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909678
|VIRIN:
|231006-A-IV381-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110067329
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Schofield Barracks Youth Flag Football All-Star Game, by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
