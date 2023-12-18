U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sabatino Dimascio, a 1st Combat Camera Squaudron Combat Camera journeyman, details his story of cross-training from maintenance to public affairs. All First Term Airmen (FTA) are authorized to apply for retraining into any AFSC that is manned below 90% prior to applying for separation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 17:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|909673
|VIRIN:
|231231-F-PS699-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110067266
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Change is a Journey, by A1C Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
