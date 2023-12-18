Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change is a Journey

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sabatino Dimascio, a 1st Combat Camera Squaudron Combat Camera journeyman, details his story of cross-training from maintenance to public affairs. All First Term Airmen (FTA) are authorized to apply for retraining into any AFSC that is manned below 90% prior to applying for separation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 17:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909673
    VIRIN: 231231-F-PS699-9001
    Filename: DOD_110067266
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    Joint Base Charleston
    Retraining

