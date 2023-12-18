Change is a Journey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sabatino Dimascio, a 1st Combat Camera Squaudron Combat Camera journeyman, details his story of cross-training from maintenance to public affairs. All First Term Airmen (FTA) are authorized to apply for retraining into any AFSC that is manned below 90% prior to applying for separation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman)