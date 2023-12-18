Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    165th Airlift Squadron conducts integrated mission scenario

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Squadron conducts an integrated mission scenario in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. This type of training sortie maintains a loadmaster’s job proficiency and also teaches additional skill sets, reinforcing a multi-capable Airman concept. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909669
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-ZW877-1005
    Filename: DOD_110067202
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Squadron conducts integrated mission scenario, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift wing
    165 Airlift Squadron
    Multi Capable Airmen
    C-130 J Super Hercules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT