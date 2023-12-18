Airmen from Joint Base Charleston work through a field training exercise scenario involving Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear warfare (CBRN) attacks, Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC), and security operations, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 8, 2023. Members of the 437th Agile Combat Employment cell executed Ready Airman Training culminating in their largest ever field training exercise to end a week emphasizing multi-capable Airmen to assist agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909661
|VIRIN:
|231231-F-SC242-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110067158
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ready Airmen Training FTX, by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT