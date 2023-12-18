Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Birthday Cardboard Regatta Reel

    10.11.2023

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Navy Birthday Cardboard Regatta Reel showing highlights of the Navy Birthday Cardboard Regatta held at Eagle Eye Golf Course pond on Defense Supply Center Columbus Oct. 11.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909655
    VIRIN: 231011-D-LP749-2366
    Filename: DOD_110067138
    Length: 00:01:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Birthday Cardboard Regatta Reel, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Supply Center Columbus
    Navy Birthday Cardboard Regatta

