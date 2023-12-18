USS Bataan Conducts Live Fire Exercise

230129-N-AB188-1029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2023) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), certify in shooting a .240B 7.62 Machine Gun as part of a live fire exercise, Jan. 29, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|909652
|VIRIN:
|230129-N-AB188-1029
|Filename:
|DOD_110067112
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
