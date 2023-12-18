Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    230129-N-AB188-1029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 29, 2023) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), certify in shooting a .240B 7.62 Machine Gun as part of a live fire exercise, Jan. 29, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909652
    VIRIN: 230129-N-AB188-1029
    Filename: DOD_110067112
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    USS Bataan
    Live Fire
    wasp-class
    LHD 5

