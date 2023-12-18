Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Away The Flying Squad, Away: Part Two

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Terrin Hartman 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    The second installment of a two-part series highlighting the inner workings of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, emergency response team, known as The Flying Squad.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909648
    VIRIN: 230416-N-VX158-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110067103
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Away The Flying Squad, Away: Part Two, by PO2 Terrin Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flying Squad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT